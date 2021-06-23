Vicky Kaushal Shares Intense Photo Of Himself, Fans Can't Have Enough Of Him

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is often seen sharing glimpses of his photoshoots on social media. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to share an intense picture of him. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves as they went on to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of him that has left netizens gushing over it. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in the car and strikes an intense pose as he looks right into the camera. The actor is seen donning a printed black T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses. In the monochrome picture, one can notice the sun rays perfectly falling on the actor’s face. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post below.

As soon as Vicky Kaushal shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s stunning look, while some could not stop themselves from going all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “OMGGGGGGGGGGG CANT TAKE MY EYES OFFFFFFFF VICKYYYYYYYY😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤❤ @vickykaushal09”. Another user wrote, “uff. This is too hot to handle”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

The actor recently shared a photo of himself and his co-star from a photoshoot. The co-star is a luxurious object rather than a human. Vicky flaunted a Ferrari steering wheel in the photo and mentioned that the luxury car is his co-star for the day. The actor also incorporated the song Na Kajare ki Dhar by Pankaj Udaas from Suniel Shetty's 1994 film Mohra.

Later, the actor shared another video of himself posing with the car and then flipping the camera to show the behind-the-scenes action. The photographer was seen lying down in the BTS video while taking a low angle shot of the actor with the car. Vicky combined the video with the song Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne from Shilpa Shetty's 1999 film Shool. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instgram

