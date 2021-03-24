Vicky Kaushal Shares Photo From Archery Training Session, Fans Guess The Film

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been sweating hard in the past few weeks while preparing for his role in the upcoming film. From hitting the gym for a long duration to learning the art of riding ahorse, Vicky has been sharing it all on social media. Recently, the URI: The Surgical Strike actor shared a glimpse of his archery sessions.

Vicky Kaushal prepares for his role

Vicky took to Instagram and shared a picture that showed him all pumped up to shoot an arrow at the center of a board. The actor who has a couple of films lined up in his kitty can be seen clad in a tee with shorts and is also seen wearing knee guards. Holding a bow and arrow while looking at his target, the actor seems to hit the bullseye with his sheer dedication towards his craft. While sharing the picture, he mentioned a prominent quote that read, "Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it’s not microwaveable. #kirkfranklin."



Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was the first one to leave a hilarious comment as he twisted a line from a song from Bol Bachchan to praise Vicky's triceps. Adding pun to his comment, Siddhant wrote, "Chalao na triceps se baan re."Apart from Siddhanth, scores of his fans were bewildered with his looks and preparation for the enxt. They stormed the comment section with their guesses about the film that actor is preparing for. Earlier, Vicky took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his post-workout pose which is truly unmissable and gives a great deal about his dedication for his next film. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote a quirky caption that read, " Baajre da sitta," (sic)

Meanwhile, the actor who has given multiple hit films in the past including Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike is all excited to commence the shooting of next The Immortal Ashwatthama from August in Ukraine. As per Pinkvilla, the first schedule of the movie will begin in Ukraine, after which it will be shot at several other international locations. Director Aditya Dhar is currently in the stage of finalising his other shooting spots, added the report. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Sardar Uddham Singh's biopic that is helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

(Image credit: Instagram)

