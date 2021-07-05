Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic With New 'Buddy' That Cost Over Rs 2 Cr; See Post

Actor Vicky Kaushal's latest picture has taken over social media by storm. The actor shared a picture of himself with a swanky Range Rover on Instagram on Sunday. In the picture, the Uri actor is seen posing at the camera, sporting an orange tee teamed with a pair of blue denims, leaning on his new car. Sharing the picture he captioned it as " Welcome Home buddy!" and also thanked Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for 'an amazing experience'.

Vicky Kaushal brings home new 'Buddy'

Vicky's friends and Bollywood colleagues showered his post with best wishes and compliments. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Beastsssss". Singer Sophie Choudry took to commenting section and wrote, "So awesome!!! Mubarak". "Congratulations," wrote casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Director Aditya Dhar congratulated the actor as he wrote, "Shotgun!! Congratulations mere Bhai!! Aise he Mehnat aur Tarraki Karo (Keep working hard and enjoy your success). Vicky's Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat said, "Mubarak ho Bhai (congratulations brother)."

The Land Rover Range Rover comes as a five-seater luxury SUV and it is priced between ₹2.40 crores to ₹4.3 crores. The British luxury car brand offers eight different variants.

A couple of days ago, Vicky shared a post in which he was seen working out in the gym. The actor aced a deadlift during his workout session. In the video, Vicky's trainer also seemed excited after the former hit a new 'personal record' after his Covid-19 recovery.

Meanwhile, Vicky has also been grabbing attention over his rumoured relationship with actor Katrina Kaif for more than a year. They have been on holiday together with their siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal, and are often seen visiting each other as well. However, the couple has not made any official announcement yet.



During a recent appearance on Zoom meet, Sonam Kapoor’s brother, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the two are together. Harsh Varrdhan was asked which relationship from the film industry does he believe to be true? He replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true" but quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has strings of film in the pipeline on various production stages including, 'The Immortal Ashwathama', 'Sardar Udham Singh', and a biopic on Sam Manekshaw.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.