Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal Shares Picture-perfect Moments From Rajasthan With Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina returned from Rajasthan on Thursday. The couple shared many pictures from their trip on their respective Instagram handles.

Written By
Anjali Negi
Vicky Kaushal

Image: @vickykaushal09/instagram


Vicky Kaushal, who recently returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan, shared a set of pictures on his Instagram handle, giving a few glimpses of his dreamy holiday with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif. 

On Friday, Vicky shared a couple of photos and wrote: "Khamma Ghani." In the pictures, the couple can be seen taking a stroll, posing for a selfie, and enjoying the sunset. 

Vicky and Katrina returned to Mumbai on Thursday. The couple also shared a few pictures from their trip on Wednesday on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing a few picture-perfect moments from her trip, Katrina said Rajasthan was one of her favourite places.

Check out a few pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Rajasthan diaries:

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)


After two years of courtship, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. They had a grand wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

On the work front, Vicky and Katrina have a handful of movies scheduled for 2023. Vicky will be soon seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' and Laxman Utekar's untitled film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. 

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen in the multi-lingual film 'Merry Christmas,' co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in 'Tiger 3.'

First Published:
COMMENT