Vicky Kaushal Shares Picture-perfect Moments From Rajasthan With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, who recently returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan, shared a set of pictures on his Instagram handle, giving a few glimpses of his dreamy holiday with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

On Friday, Vicky shared a couple of photos and wrote: "Khamma Ghani." In the pictures, the couple can be seen taking a stroll, posing for a selfie, and enjoying the sunset.

Vicky and Katrina returned to Mumbai on Thursday. The couple also shared a few pictures from their trip on Wednesday on their respective Instagram handles. Sharing a few picture-perfect moments from her trip, Katrina said Rajasthan was one of her favourite places.

Check out a few pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Rajasthan diaries:



After two years of courtship, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. They had a grand wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

On the work front, Vicky and Katrina have a handful of movies scheduled for 2023. Vicky will be soon seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' and Laxman Utekar's untitled film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen in the multi-lingual film 'Merry Christmas,' co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in 'Tiger 3.'