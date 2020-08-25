Vicky Kaushal Shares Refreshing Video Of Sunny Kaushal Showing-off His Locks

Bollywood siblings Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal have been making memories together in quarantine. From working out together to learning how to cook the perfect omelette, they have also turned photographers for each other. Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video of his brother Sunny Kaushal, on his Instagram account, in which the latter was seen showing off his long-grown locks. Watch the video below:

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram account, featuring his brother Sunny Kaushal in the refreshing, all-smiles clip, as his brother posed in the balcony, with a gorgeous backdrop of the blue sky. Along with the video, Vicky Kaushal put up a caption,”Uff!” (sic), portraying that he was mesmerised by his brother. In the video, Sunny Kaushal was seen in a casual outfit as he cherished his time in the balcony amid the blue sky.

As the video starts the actor was seen caressing his fingers through his hair, and suddenly started laughing when he realised his brother was taking a video, and not a picture. As Sunny Kaushal kept laughing, a song about his ‘luscious locks’ was playing in the background.

Just as Vicky Kaushal posted his brother's video, Sunny Kaushal shared some BTS of the video. Along with the pictures, Sunny Kaushal shared a caption that said, "The prelude to the video by @vickykaushal09" (sic). A lot of the Kaushal siblings' fans commented under the video and their pictures. Some left heart and love emojis under the actor's post and one of the actor's fans called him one of the contenders of a shampoo brand.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the film Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying the lead role of Udham Singh, the biographical film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is based on the life of a revolutionary freedom fighter, known for his assassination of Michael O’Dwyer. The film will be releasing in 2021.

