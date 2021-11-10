Vicky Kaushal Shares Teaser Of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'; Watch

Following the footsteps of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Rajnikanth, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to venture into the wild. Kaushal will soon be seen in the show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, where he will be testing his survival skills with the famous wilderness survival expert Bear Grylls. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his wild adventure.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser out

Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share the teaser of the upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. In the video, the actor could be heard saying that he had a fear of deep seawater as he dived into the ocean. Kaushal can also be seen following Grylls into the forest and eating raw fish. The episode will premiere on November 12 on Discovery+.

As he shared the teaser, Kaushal wrote, "Uncharted territory mein @beargrylls ke saath kadam milana has been an adventure of a lifetime. Survival tips se lekar apne fears ko face karne tak, our journey has been epic. Dekhiye 'Into The Wild' sirf @discoveryplusin par. Premieres 12th Nov."

The Sardar Udham actor opened up about his experience on the survival show and said, "It was a wonderful experience going on this survival expedition with the world-famous adventurer Bear Grylls. If it wasn’t for him, I would have not been able to defeat my fear of swimming in this vast ocean.

"This journey also marks an incredibly significant chapter in my life as I was able to overcome and conquer one of my many fears. The thought of being in the middle of an ocean and not having a floor beneath you is not easy, but Bear’s constant motivation and determination has helped me rise out of this triumphantly," he added.

Bear Grylls also shared his experience on his adventure with Vicky and said, "Vicky was an incredible guest on so many levels… not only were we in some of the most hostile mangrove swamps on earth, but he also had to face open ocean swimming with sharks in the water, which was a huge obstacle for him! His story and his route to super stardom, is so humbling, and his warm, infectious spirit is always inspiring. You get to see a very raw, personal side of Vicky on this journey, and I am so proud of how he truly conquered his fears."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09