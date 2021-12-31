Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan: Top Bollywood Male Stars On OTT In 2021

Quick links:
2021 turned out to be the second year where films directly hit Over-the-Top platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though no factor like box office collections was present to determine the success for these films, many films and the stars in them earned huge praises.
As far as the male stars are concerned, Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan were some of the standout performers on the online platforms.
Vicky Kaushal aced the character of Sardar Udham, a revolutionary who had assassinated General Dyer, the man who ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Not only did he lose 13 kilos to play the younger version, he impressively flaunted a bearded look to depict the intensity of the character. His performance won praises from numerous celebrities and critics.
Sidharth Malhotra looked convincing as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The actor displayed the various facets of the Kargil War hero, his equation with his girlfriend and family, and was impressive in a rugged look for the action sequences.
Kartik broke his chocolate boy image for the first thriller of his career, and he didn't disappoint. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star showcased the tension associated with his role as a news anchor, after the news about an impending bomb blast in Mumbai, brilliantly.
The fact that Adarsh Gourav's performance found a mention in the BAFTA Awards for the best leading role proved the impact that his character created. The actor was impressive in his depiction of his driver-to-entrepreneur journey, be it the displeasure in being ordered around at the start, or his taunting ways after he becomes successful.
Abhishek evoked strong feelings from audiences towards his insurance agent-cum-serial killer avatar in the film, who has lost his memory. The actor matched up to the aura created by the character in Kahaani and even put on weight for the character.
It's been a while fans witnessed Saif in his comic avatar like Dil Chahta Hai, Go Goa Gone and Hum Tum. And audiences got a taste of it as he was in form as a ghost buster in this horror comedy.
Despite his larger-than-life avatar in some of his Tamil films, Dhanush played the guy-next-door in his Bollywood films. The latest was in his second Hindi film, where he displayed both numerous emotions, be it comedy, after being kidnapped and forcibly, or convincing expressions on falling in love again and expressing heartbreak.
Pankaj Tripathi has been an OTT star courtesy Mirzapur, but it's his relatable characters with a heart and a sense of humour that sometimes work more for audiences. One example of this was in the Kriti Sanon-starrer, where he flaunted emotions and as well one-liners in the role of a driver, with aplomb.
Vikrant Massey delivered a commendable performance, displaying brilliantly his emotions as he dealt with the troubles in his marriage in this murder mystery. Be it the expression of the agony following his wife's comments, or caring for her despite the ups and downs, his performance stood out.
While his films might not have received the best reviews, Paresh Rawal was dependable as always in his releases on OTT this year. His comic timing shined in films like Hungama 2 and Hum Do Hamare Do, and the veteran also showcased his versatility with a serious character in Toofan.
