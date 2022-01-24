Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' Wins 6 Awards At FOI Online Awards; Details Inside

As Sardar Udham, one of Vicky Kaushal's notable movies, garnered tons of love and appreciation from the audience while shortlisted among 14 other films for the Indian submissions for the Best Foreign Film category at the 94th Academy Awards, it was recently revealed that it won the FOI Awards under six major categories. Actor Vicky Kaushal shared this news with his fans on social media.

Vicky Kaushal wins Best Actor for Sardar Udham at FOI Awards 2022

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures to his Instagram stories in which he revealed that his prominent movie, Sardar Udham, had won at FOI Awards 2022 under six categories. the movie received a total of 11 nominations. The actor even revealed that he too won an award for the film under the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role while Shoojit Sircar won for Best Direction for the same.

Here's the list of cateries and winners names who won at the FOI Online Awards 2022-

FOI Online Awards 2022 Winners

Best Feature Film - Sardar Udham (Nominated)

Best Director - Shoojit Sircar - Winner

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal - Winner

Best Original Screenplay- Shubendu Bhattacharya & Ritesh Shah (Nominated)

Best Dialogues- Ritesh Shah (Nominated)

Best Cinematography- Avik Mukhopadhyay - Winner

Best Film Editing- Chandrashekhar Prajapati (Nominated)

Best Music Direction – Score- Shantanu Moitra - Winner

Best Production Design- Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta - Winner

Best Costume Design- Veera Kapur Ee - Winner

Best Sound Design and Mixing- Dipankar Jojo Chaki, Gavriil Biriulin, Nihar Ranjan Samal & Sinoy Joseph (Nominated)

On the other hand, many other movies that won awards at the event are namely Pagglait for Best Dialogues, Ashutosh Rana for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Pagglait, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi for Best Performance by an Ensemble Cast, Shershaah for Best Action Direction, and more.

More about Sardar Udham

Backed by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works, the movie featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead with many other notable actors namely Shaun Scott as Michael O'Dwyer, Amol Parashar as Bhagat Singh, Banita Sandhu as Reshma, Stephen Hogan as Detective Inspector Swain, Kirsty Averton as Eileen Palmer, Ritesh Shah as Koppikar, Andrew Havill as General Reginald Dyer and many more.

Image: A still from 'Sardar Udham'