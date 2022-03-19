Vicky Kaushal Steps Out For Dinner Date With Wife Katrina Kaif And Her Mother

Quick links:
Actor Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted as he stepped out for dinner date with his wife and actor, Katrina Kaif.
The couple was also accompanied by Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte. The trio posed for the paparazzi for a picture perfect.
The trio chose to keep it simple yet stylish with Katrina donning an all-denim attire with a black bow-like scarf tied to the collar of the shirt.
While Vicky Kaushal rocked a black shirt teamed up with grey-coloured trousers, his mother-in-law wore a basic white top and navy blue pair of trousers.
