Vicky Kaushal Steps Out For Dinner Date With Wife Katrina Kaif And Her Mother

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for a dinner date. The couple was accompanied by Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte.

Written By
Swati Singh
Katrina Kaif
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted as he stepped out for dinner date with his wife and actor, Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif
Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple was also accompanied by Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte. The trio posed for the paparazzi for a picture perfect.

Katrina Kaif
Image: Varinder Chawla

The trio chose to keep it simple yet stylish with Katrina donning an all-denim attire with a black bow-like scarf tied to the collar of the shirt.

Katrina Kaif
Image: Varinder Chawla

While Vicky Kaushal rocked a black shirt teamed up with grey-coloured trousers, his mother-in-law wore a basic white top and navy blue pair of trousers.

Katrina Kaif
Image: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in November last year. The duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony which included some close friends and family.

