Vicky Kaushal Stops To Pose With A Fan Ahead Of His Wedding With Katrina; Pic Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will soon be man and wife, with their wedding ceremony set to take place later this week in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The stars jetted off to the location with their close friends and family yesterday, December 6 and were seen clad in traditional attires as they posed for the paparazzi. The venue has been packed with high security at all entry points, and fleeting glimpses from the decorations taking place at the old fort have also been making rounds on the internet.

Their elaborate guest list comprises of famous Bollywood celebrities like Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan, her industry friend, Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli, who will grace the occasion with others like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and more. Ahead of the ceremony, Kaushal was spotted obliging a fan with a selfie and the picture has now gone viral on the internet.

Ahead of his wedding, Vicky Kaushal obliges a fan with a selfie

In a picture shared by Viral Bhayani, Kaushal can be seen clad in a mask as he poses with an ardent fan. The picture seems to have been taken last evening when Vicky jetted off to his wedding venue, as he sports the same peach button-down shirt. Take a look.

Glimpses of the duo leaving for the airport have set social media ablaze. Vicky wore beige trousers with a peach printed shirt, while Katrina was seen donning a yellow-coloured traditional outfit as she jetted off to her wedding venue.

As per the couple's official schedule obtained by Republic Media Network, the two reached the wedding venue on Monday night, December 6, 2021. The couple were supposed to take a look at their wedding preparations at night. The company managing the couple's wedding also planned a welcome party for them.

As for the timeline of their functions, the duo will be tying the knot on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehndi, and sangeet will take place on December 7 and 8. The couple's fans are extremely excited to see them together in their wedding attire, which hasn't been revealed yet.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@VICKYKAUSHAL/ @KATRINAKAIF