Vicky Kaushal Sweats It Out At Gym; Treats Fans With Pair Of Pumped-up Workout Pics

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of post-workout pictures from the gym. In the motivating series of photographs, the actor is seen posing with a few heavyweights and dumbbells while wearing an intense look across his face. He has indicated through the pictures that he has been quite motivated lately, to achieve his fitness goals in time. Vicky Kaushal fans love to see his fitness updates which are quick to go viral across his fan pages.

Vicky Kaushal's fitness regime

In the pair of pictures posted, the actor is seen showing off his pumped-up muscles as he just completed an intense workout schedule. In the first monochrome picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen looking towards the dim lights at the gym, giving the picture an intense effect.

He is spotted wearing a sleeveless black hoodie, a pair of black shorts and a cap.

In the first picture shared on his story, the lighting perfectly defines Vicky Kaushal’s jawline and clear skin. He also has a slight smirk across his face as he flexes his muscles for the cameras. In the second click, Vicky Kaushal is seen lifting a few weights with utmost ease while maintaining a poker face. He has also added the famous upbeat number, Old Town Road by Lil Nas X in the background, for an added effect. Have a look at the pictures from Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram here.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been gearing up for the release of his next biopic film, Sardar Udham Singh. The film is based on the life of Sardar Udham Sigh who was known for the assassination of Michael O Dwyer of the hideous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre fame. The film is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and has been scheduled for January 2021.

Image Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

