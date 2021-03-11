Vicky Kaushal Takes Inspiration From 'Majnu Bhai's Painting'; Tiger Shroff Says 'crazy'

Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to treat his fans with a unique post. In the picture, he was seen standing still on a horse. What caught the eye was the post’s caption. Vicky revealed that he was a "little too" inspired by the 2007 movie Welcome's Majnu Bhai.

Vicky Kaushal takes inspiration from Majnu Bhai

On Instagram, Vicky shared a picture in which he was seen at a racecourse. He was standing still on a brown horse. He wore a pair of casual T-shirt and pants. He added a safety helmet on his head, and his hands were outstretched. Looks like Vicky wanted to recreate the famous Majnu Bhai's painting from Welcome. He captioned his post by writing, “Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting this morning. @anilskapoor”. Take a look at what fans and celebrity friends commented on his post.

About Anil Kapoor's Welcome

Vicky’s post reminds one of Anil Kapoor’s Majnu Bhai's painting from the film Welcome. The painting had a donkey standing atop a horse. According to the film, the painting was named "Rocking Horse" which was a supposed masterpiece put up for bidding. Mallika Sherawat’s Ishika bids 50,000 dollars on it in the film. She states that if one animal can carry another’s burden, why don’t humans also love each other similarly. Majnu Bhai was a quite popular character and Anil Kapoor was praised for his performance in the film.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film will have Vicky Kaushal reuniting with his URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The actor will play a role inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama. who played a crucial role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharata.

The first look of the film was released on the second anniversary of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The poster shows a hand that has mechanical equipment attached to the fingers. One can see wires and a lit-up city in the backdrop. Another poster shows an idol of Lord Shiva and a man standing opposite it, holding a sword in his hand. Take a look below.

Overwhelmed and ecstatic !

On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama

Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021

