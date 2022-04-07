Vicky Kaushal Takes Time Off Work To Catch Up With His Niece; Fans React To Adorable Pics

Vicky Kaushal enjoys spending time with his loved ones. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport. It is not known where the actor was headed for, but based on his latest Instagram posts, it looks like he's specially taken time out from his busy schedule to meet his gorgeous niece.

Vicky Kaushal and his niece Mishu are having the time of their lives. The Sardar Udham actor took to Instagram today, April 6, to share photos from the meeting with his niece. The photos are all shades of adorable. Vicky's fans were seen him in the comments section.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the Uri - The Surgical Strike actor captioned the post as "Chachu's day with Mishu!" along with a red heart emoticon.

Vicky Kaushal's chemistry with his niece

Vicky Kaushal had taken time out of his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his adorable niece, which was noteworthy. Vicky held his niece in his arms as seen in the first photo, and the two were all smiles. The following two photos show Vicky and his niece relaxing at the beach and watching the sunset together. Vicky's chemistry with his niece has made it clear that he will be a wonderful father one day. "Chachu's day with Mishu," the Manmarziyan actor captioned the photo with heart emojis.

Vicky-Kat romantic vacation

Vicky Kaushal was recently photographed at an airport with his wife Katrina Kaif. The actor was dressed casually in blue pants and a blue full-sleeved t-shirt. The two had just returned to Mumbai after a romantic holiday. It was their second trip together since their December 2021 wedding. The actor had kept his followers up to date about his big day by uploading some stunning photos from the wedding venue.

On the work front

On the work front, the 33-year-old actor had recently wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. Sara Ali Khan will play the lead role in the film, and this would be Vicky Kaushal's debut collaboration with the Pataudi princess. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, in a pivotal role. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film is set to hit theatres on June 10th.