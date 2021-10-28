Vicky Kaushal Talks Of 'silver Linings' Amid Wedding Rumours; Fans Say 'shaadi Ki Khushi'

Amid Bollywood's rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding rumours, the former has taken to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture of himself. In the snap, the actor can be seen soaking himself in the sun while resting on a couch. Placing his hands on his head, Kaushal flashed a bright smile while looking into the camera. As soon as the snap was up, in no time, fans began asking him about his rumoured wedding in the comments section of the post.

Vicky Kaushal poses with a bright smile amid wedding rumours

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture where he can be seen sporting a casual outfit. He wore a plain white t-shirt which he teamed up with faded denim jeans. The Sardar Udham star captioned the post, "Golden hour, silver linings."

Many fans and followers rushed to the comments section and flooded the post with questions about his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif. An Instagram user commented, "Shaadi ki khushi (Happiness about wedding)." with several laughing out loud face emoticons, while another one wrote, "Hone wali shadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your upcoming wedding)." A fan asked, "Golden hour? Seedhe shaadi bolo na sir (Don't call it golden hour, directly say it's your wedding)," while another one chipped in, "The groom is glowing."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating since the year 2019. However, the duo have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Lately, speculations have been surfacing that the pair will tie the knot in the month of December this year. The rumoured couple were recently spotted visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office and the two also waved at the paparazzi which sparked the wedding rumours. Recently, while speaking to Bollywood Life, the Bharat actor reacted to the reports and said, "That's a question I have for the last 15 years."

The URI star and Kaif were last seen together at the premiere of Kaushal's Sardar Udham. As Kaif entered the venue, her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal greeted her with a few seconds-long hug. The couple's hug was captured by the paparazzi present outside the venue. The couple's fans were thrilled to watch their loved-up moment. As the video widely surfaced on the internet, their fans showered them with love and blessings.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kaushal is currently gearing up for a biopic, Sam Bahadur where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar, with whom he previously collaborated for Raazi. On the other hand, Kaif is busy promoting Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The actor has Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09