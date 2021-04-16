Vicky Kaushal Tests COVID-19 Negative, Writes, 'my Prayers For All Who Are Recovering'

Actor Vicky Kaushal on April 5 informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 32-year-old actor on April 16 took to his Instagram handle to shared the diagnosis — COVID-19 negative.

"Tested negative today. Thank you for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe!," Kaushal wrote on his Instagram story.

Mukesh Chhabra, Shashank Khaitan, and many others dropped comments on Vicky's post. Kaushal was shooting for Khaitan's film Mr Lele when he tested positive. He was last seen in the horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the toll to 59,153, the state health department said The COVID-19 case tally is the second-highest single-day count so far after 63,294 infections were reported in the state on April 11

Also, 53,335 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 29,59,056, the department said. Maharashtra is now left with 6,20,060 active cases, the department said in a release.

Mumbai recorded 8,209 new cases and 50 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,53,404 and the toll to 12,197 With 2,34,452 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 2,30,36,652, the department added.

Currently, 35,87,478 people are in-home quarantine, while 27,273 people are in institutional quarantine in the state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stood at 81.3 percent, while the fatality rate was 1.63 percent, the department said.

(With PTI inputs)