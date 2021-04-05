Vicky Kaushal Tests COVID Positive To Sonu Sood's Employment Initiative: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From actor Vicky Kaushal testing positive for COVID-19 to Sonu Sood starting an e-rickshaw drive for specially-abled people, many celebrities made headlines on April 5. Read ahead to see the daily entertainment news recap.

Vicky Kaushal gets COVID-19

The Uri actor took to his Instagram to inform his fans that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In his post, he wrote that he has contracted the virus despite taking precautions and care. He also wrote that he is under home quarantine and is taking medication as prescribed by his doctor. He also urged all those who must have gotten in contact with him lately to get tested as well.

Sonu Sood begins e-rickshaw drive for specially-abled people

Sonu Sood took to his Instagram to share a video of the e-rickshaws that are going to be given to specially-abled people in order to provide them with a means to earn their livelihood. The video also saw several people talking about their struggles as the lockdown was imposed. In the caption, he wrote, “à¤–à¥à¤¦ à¤•à¤®à¤¾à¤“ à¤˜à¤° à¤šà¤²à¤¾à¤“à¥¤ à¤ªà¤‚à¤œà¤¾à¤¬ à¤”à¤° à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤…à¤¬ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤­à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ˆ à¤°à¤¿à¤•à¥à¤¶à¤¾ à¤œà¤°à¥‚à¤°à¤¤à¤®à¤‚à¤¦à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¥‹à¤œà¤¼à¥€ à¤°à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¨à¥‡à¤—à¥€à¥¤ This translates to “Earn your livelihood yourself. E-rickshaws will provide a means to earn money for those in need all over the country and not just Bihar and Punjab.

Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

Bhumi took to her social media to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In the post, she wrote that she has mild symptoms but is feeling okay and has isolated herself. She also mentioned that she will be taking steam and Vitamin C rich food items to fight the virus.

Malayalam actor-writer P Balachandran passes away

Malayalam actor and writer P Balachandran breathed his last on March 5. He was bedridden for eight months and was undergoing treatment for brain fever. The final rites will take place at his Vaikkom house.

SAG Awards 2021 winners: Chadwick Boseman awarded posthumously

The late actor Chadwick Boseman becomes the first actor to have been awarded the SAG Award posthumously. He won the Best Actor award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His award was accepted by his wife Simone Ledward Boseman.

Image courtesy- @vickykaushal09 and @sonu_sood Instagram