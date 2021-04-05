Vicky Kaushal Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'following All Essential Protocols'

Vicky Kaushal is the latest Bollywood actor to have contracted the Coronavirus. On Monday, April 5, the Uri actor took to his Instagram to share that he had tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. In the post, he wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribes by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe." Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post here:

Netizens react to Vicky Kaushal Covid-19 positive news

Fans of the actor were quick to react to Vicky Kaushal's photo and have, since then, been sending him 'get well soon' messages.

The actors' Covid-19 diagnosis comes in two days after the title of his next film with Meghna Gulzar was announced. The movie, titled Sam Bahadur, is going to be a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal under whom India won the 1971 war against Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal seems to have a lot on his plate right now as he has a number of films releasing this year. He will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sarcar in which he will be playing the titular role of the freedom fighter who assassinated General Michael O'Dwyer in 1919 as revenge for the Jalianwala Baugh attacks. The movie is scheduled to release on April 15. He also has Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline and was prepping up for his role in the same that requires Vicky to undergo a massive physical transformation. The actor has often shared glimpses from his rigorous training sessions for the movie.

Meanwhile, other than Vicky Kaushal, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kartik Aaryan among others have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent past. Celebs such as Malaika Arora Khan and Sanjay Dutt have taken their Covid-19 vaccination.

