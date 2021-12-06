Vicky Kaushal To Adorn Ivory-coloured Sherwani On Wedding Day? Take A Look At D-day Preps

Amid myriad updates about the highly anticipated wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the latest glimpses unveil what could be the groom's wedding day attire. Paparazzi are constantly clicking the duo at each other's residences ahead of the D-day, as they indulge in final preparations before jetting off to Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara', where the impending nuptials will take place from December 7 to 9.

Apart from the groom's attire, glimpses from the wedding venue are also surfacing on the internet, with heavy security forces stationed at all entries. Just as the couple's close family and friends leave for their wedding, take a sneak peek into the preparations and decorations for this year's most anticipated ceremony.

Inside Vicky-Katrina's wedding preparations

Paparazzi spotted a man carrying a wedding ensemble with 'Vicky' written on it. The attire was wrapped up in a blue cover, however, a close peek unveiled that Kaushal will be wearing an Ivory coloured sherwani in one of the wedding functions. The sherwani seemed to be heavily embroidered, with many speculating that the actor would wear Kunal Rawal on the D-day. Take a look.

Other images from the wedding preparations that have been surfacing showcase the decorations happening at the Sawai Madhopur fort. Here one can see the fort's entry with ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara' written in bold, while glimpses of heavy security stationed outside the venue are also making rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, Katrina was spotted at Vicky Kaushal's residence dressed up in a saree. The 38-year-old donned a shiny white saree and wore minimal makeup and accessories to complete her look.

More on Vicky-Katrina's wedding

The duo will reportedly be tying the knot on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehndi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8. The guest list indicates that over 120 guests will attend the functions and sources state that it is mandatory for all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, owing to the global pandemic. Republic Media Network's sources reported that actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mini Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi, and Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance, as hotel rooms have already been booked for them.

(Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif)