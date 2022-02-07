Vicky Kaushal To Play Karna In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mythological Drama? Read

Actor Vicky Kaushal who has big-budget films lined up in his kitty has been roped in for Rakeysh Omprakash’s next film based on Mahabharat’s Karna. The news of the development comes after Rakeysh, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Vicky were spotted in Mumbai. Since then, several reports of their possible collaborations started hitting social media.

Now according to reports by Pinkvilla, the trio is working together on a film. For the unknown, Vicky recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next film starring alongside Sara Ali Khan. The upcoming untitled film is directed by Laxman Utekar. The upcoming film has been extensively shot in and around Indore.

Vicky Kaushal roped in for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next?

Now, after wrapping up the film, the actor has been roped for his next. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the project is extremely close to Rakeysh’s heart and he had been wanting to make a film on it for many years now. The source further added that Vicky will be seen playing the titular role in the mythological drama, which will be narrated from the perspective of Karna.

The project will be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and the film is expected to begin shooting by the end of this year. The source towards the end revealed that Vicky will start with his prep closer to the shooting date. Very less would know the fact that Vicky was not the maker's first choice. Actor Shahid Kapoor was earlier in talks with Mehra to highlight the film with Ronnie Screwvala backing the project. However, things seem to have changed now. Interestingly, Vicky has earlier committed to play another Mahabharat character Ashwatthama in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film had been put on hold a while back, but now is back on track as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been into work ever since she had tied the knot with Katrina Kaif. Apart from the mythological drama, Vicky will reunite with her Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for Sam Bahadur. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Mera Naam. He also has Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

Image: PTI/Instagram/VickyKaushal09