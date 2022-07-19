Vicky Kaushal To Star In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Director Anees Bazmee's Next Film? Find Out

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal surely has a packed schedule with a series of films in his kitty. The actor, who had recently returned from his Maldives vacation, was last seen filming for Shashank Khaitan's film Govinda Mera Naam, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will soon begin shooting for his upcoming biopic film Sam Bahadur.

While the actor has a few more projects lined up, he is reportedly in talks with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helmer Anees Bazmee for a new film.

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal is currently in talks with filmmaker Anees Bazmee for a new film. As per a source of the leading daily, the two have known each other for a while and have been wanting to collaborate on a project. The source further revealed that the actor-director duo recently met at an award function and discussed this possibility. They now have an idea for the story, however, they are yet to finalise the project and will reportedly decide on a subject soon.

The source said, "Vicky and Anees bhai have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. They recently even met at an award function and discussed the possibility further. They have an idea for the story, but they are yet to finalise the exact subject." "However, they are keen to work together and will decide on a subject soon," the source added.

Anees Bazmee recently helmed the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film is the official sequel to the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The film did a business of over Rs 200 crores at its worldwide box office.

What's on Vicky Kaushal's work front?

Vicky Kaushal was last seen portraying the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's film Sardar Udham. The actor has several films in his kitty, which include Govinda Mera Naam, Immortal Ashwatthama, Sam Bahadur, an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and another film with Anand Tiwari. The actor will soon begin filming for Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@aneezbazmee