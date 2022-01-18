Vicky Kaushal Treats Fans With Glimpses From 'acting School Days' With Unseen Video; Watch

In a span of a few years, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had carved a niche for himself in the industry. He proved his acting mettle in his movies and has come a long way. The Raazi actor has strengthened his foothold in the film industry. But the journey has been a long road for the actor.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal's close friend and his acting school alumni, Shireen Mirza on her Instagram handle, shared a goofy throwback video of their 'acting school days' and the video is winning hearts all over the internet.

Glimpses from Vicky Kaushal's acting school days

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Vicky Kaushal re-shared Shireen Mirza's story. In the clip, Vicky is seen in a different avatar. He almost seems very young and unrecognisable. The clip was captured around 12 years ago. The two friends could be seen enacting a funny scene in a hilarious manner. Along with the video, Vicky wrote, ‘Good old acting school days! 2009'.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal's Journey as an actor

Vicky Kaushal was an engineer and his father Shyam Kaushal is a well-known action director in Bollywood. Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise to know that Vicky tried his hand as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.

However, with his debut in Masaan, he came onto the radar of the Bollywood directors and got recognition for his acting skills. After this, he worked in quite a few movies like Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Bombay Velvet. But he rose to fame from the war-drama film, Uri: The Surgical Strike and since then, there is no looking back. The actor has currently established himself in the industry.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has begun filming with Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar's untitled film. The cast and crew have been filming in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the project. Notably, this is the first time that Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky.

Recently, the glimpses from the sets went viral in which Vicky was seen riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan was seated with him. The movie's name has not been revealed yet, but it is reportedly titled Luka Chuppi 2. He also has films like Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family in the pipeline.

IMAGE:instagram@vickykaushal09