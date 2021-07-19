Vicky Kaushal Treats His Fans With 'Vanity Jam': Lip-syncs And Grooves On 'Purple Hat' Rap

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal enjoys a massive following of over 9.7 million on Instagram. The actor often shares photos and videos with his Instagram family. He recently embraced his goofy side as he lip-synced the rap Purple Hat by Sofi Tukker. The Uri actor's video caught the attention of several B-town celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky Kaushal's vanity jam

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle on July 18, 2021, to share a goofy video of him imitating the Purple Hat rap. The Raazi actor shot the song from his vanity. He was seen wearing a jacket over a peach coloured hoodie. In the caption, he wrote, "Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi. Vanity jam- Purple Hat.". He was also seen grooving on the rap song.

Vicky Kaushal's vanity jam received over 1.7 million views in less than 24 hours. Several B-town celebrities reacted to the video. Actor Hrithik Roshan also came forward to comment on Kaushal's video. He wrote, "Woah. I like". Vicky Kaushal, who was overwhelmed with Hrithik Roshan's reaction, wrote, "Woah!!! You like. I dead.". Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, and Ayushmann Khurrana also commented on the video with several emojis. Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal commented, "Kya superb lip movement computer graphics hai yaar.. wow🔥🔥".

Vicky Kaushal shows off his painter side

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal brought out the painter inside him as he shared a photo of a Lord Ganesha painting that he made. The Sanju actor posed in a white t-shirt and a pair of goggles while holding the painting. When fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur asked him if he made the painting, Vicky Kaushal jokingly replied and wrote, "Ki karaa, talent khatam hi nahi hunda".

On his work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Earlier this month, he shared a photo from the sets of the film. The photo had Vicky Kaushal sitting on a chair while he was covered in a layer of white casting. In the caption, he wrote, "When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal!". Vicky Kaushal also has Sardar Udham Singh and Takht in his pipeline.

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.