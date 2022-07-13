Last Updated:

Watch | Vicky Kaushal Turns 'Agent Vicky' As He Promotes Dhanush's 'The Gray Man' In New Clip

As Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Hollywood film 'The Gray Man,' Vicky Kaushal recently took an agent avatar to promote the film.

Vicky Kaushal

South star Dhanush is all set for his second Hollywood film The Gray Man, which will arrive on Netflix in a few days. The film will see Dhanush share the screen space with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. While the movie is over a week away from its release, Vicky Kaushal recently took an agent avatar to promote the film via a new clip.

In the video, the actor could be seen taking up his Uri character, packed with power, as he plants some punches and kicks. The video also has a secret code for the viewers to get a chance to attend the film's premiere.

The video begins with Vicky Kaushal taking up a mission named "The Gray Man". He further tells the viewers that it is not only a thriller starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, but the "deadliest" job in the world. He names his character Agent Vicky and channels a spy character as he moves forward for the mission. Further in the clip, the actor is seen fighting some masked men, as he sports some stunning moves while fighting. 

During the action sequences, the Sardar Udham star talks about The Gray Man and says, "Sabki ek pehchaan hoti hai, gray Man khud ek naqaab hai. (Everyone has an identity but Gray Man is a mystery)" He further adds, "Sabka ek raaz hota hai, Gray Man khud ek raaz hai. (Everyone has a secret, but Gray Man is a secret himself)"

As he gets hit by one of his enemies, he says his ego is a "little bruised". Vicky further showcases his deadly action and steals a precious locket. The video's caption read, "Agent Vicky, should have heard the name? Vicky Kaushal and The Gray Man have a secret mission for you. Watch the video to accept it. TheGrayMan."

Russo Brothers to hold The Gray Man premiere in India

Russo Brothers' The Gray Man stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Dhanush in lead roles. The film is a mystery crime thriller and is set to arrive on Netflix on July 22. The Russo Brothers will soon join Dhanush in Mumbai for the film's premiere in India.

