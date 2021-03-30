Vicky Kaushal Watches Hera Pheri To Celebrate Holi With Family; Shares Video

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle on March 29 to share how he spent his Holi. He shared a picture of his breakfast that included Fafda Jalebi. He also shared that he watched a movie with his family and stayed indoors as the COVID-19 cases have been increasing.

Vicky Kaushal watches Hera Pheri with his family

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram where he was seen watching Hera Pheri on Holi. He wrote, "Happy Holi!" on the video. In the video, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were seen playing Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and Shyam. In the scene, Tabu portraying Anuradha enters their house when Baburao's dhoti comes undone. One could hear Vicky and his family enjoying the movie and laughing in the background. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story here.

A sneak peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Vicky shared a picture of himself while practising archery. He also flaunted his triceps in the picture. He wore a green basic t-shirt with workout shorts and a cap. He quoted Kirk Franklin in his caption and wrote, "Hard-work is something you marinate over time... it’s not microwaveable." He also shared a picture of his chiselled arms on his Instagram. In the black and white picture, Vicky is seen flexing his biceps while posing for the camera. He wrote the lyrics of Rashmeet Kaur, Deep Kalsi and Ikka's song Bajre da Sitta in his caption. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram photos here.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal is known for his films like Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike. He made his screen debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana playing young Omi. He bagged his first role as a lead actor in Masaan alongside Shweta Tripathi. The actor was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and was seen portraying the role of Prithvi Prakashan. Vicky will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh playing Udham Singh. The film is currently in the post-production phase. He will also be seen in Mr Lele and The Great Indian Family.

Promo image source: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram/ Still from Hera Pheri