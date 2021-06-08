Vicky Kaushal Winks In A Mirror Selfie As He Gets Haircut; Adds Funny Caption To The Post

As the imposed COVID-19 lockdown is rising, people are going out for their long due grooming. Actor Vicky Kaushal also chose to step out for a haircut. The Uri actor went to Alim Hakim's hair studio for a fresh chop as he shared a photo with his followers on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal's photos often have some hilarious captions and this one was no exception, The Love Per Square Foot actor chose a small part from a viral video for his caption as he got a haircut.

Vicky Kaushal gets a haircut

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of him getting a haircut. Vicky wore a black coloured mask as he winked towards the camera. The Sanju actor got his hair cut from hairstylist Aalim Hakim as he tagged him in his photo. In the caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "'Baal mat Kato… Arreeeyyy!!!'", which translates to "Please don't cut my hair". He also added "#iykyk" with the caption. Vicky addressed a viral video of a boy who was upset while getting a haircut through his caption. In the viral video, a boy kept asking his barber not to cut his hair.

Several fans and celebrities reacted to Vicky Kaushal's latest post. Within one hour, the post garnered over 295 thousand likes and one thousand comments. Social media influencer Dolly Singh added another line to Vicky's caption. She wrote, "Arey baba re kya kar rhe ho". Actor Aasif Khan added another line from the viral video and wrote, "Me tumko maarunga 🙄🤭". Fans also reacted to Vicky's post and played along in the comment section. Some fans even expressed how glad they felt as Vicky posted a photo after a long time. A fan wrote, "Missed u so much... after a long time" in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal's Mother's Day wish for his mom

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to wish his mother on Mother's Day. The actor shared a photo of his mother in which she held a cricket bat in her hand. In the caption, the Masaan actor wrote, "Champ! ❤️".

IMAGE: VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM

