Vicky Kaushal Wishes Katrina Kaif On Valentine's Day; 'with You Everyday Is A Day Of Love'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Valentine's Day. They got married in December last year. Vicky took to his Instagram and shared a loved up photo with Katrina as she wished her on the special day. Earlier, the Sooryavanshi actor also took to her Instagram and dropped photos with Vicky as they celebrated Valentine's day.

Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on valentine's day

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a photo with his wife Katrina Kaif on the occasion of Valentine's Day. As he shared the photo, the actor wrote, "With you, every day is a day of love!" along with a heart emoticon. Both Vicky and Katrina were all smiles for the adorable selfie and wrote matching white clothes.

Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram and shared three new photos with Vicky Kaushal. As she shared the pics, the actor penned down a sweet note for her husband and wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but you make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters."

Meanwhile, both the actors are working on different projects, Kaushal recently wrapped shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in the biographical drama film Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be seen in the movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Kaif has also completed the shoot of the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Vicky-Katrina Wedding

The couple's tied the knot on December 9, 2021, and their wedding was a subject of wide media attention. The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. Their wedding venue was Fort Barwara, Six Senses, on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles and confirmed their nuptials as they shared pictures of their grand wedding.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09