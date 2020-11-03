Vicky Kaushal Wishes Mother Veena On Her Birthday, Shares Heartwarming Picture

Actor Vicky Kaushal's mother Veena Kaushal celebrates her birthday today. Earlier this afternoon, Vicky shared a picture of her on his social media, wishing her on her special day. The actor wrote a sweet caption for Veena Kaushal. Take a look.

Vicky Kaushal's mother looks happy as actor shares birthday post

On November 3, 2020, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture with his beloved mother, Veena Kaushal on her birthday. In the picture, the actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt, which he paired with white pants and a cap of the same colour. On the other side, Veena, his mother, looked gorgeous in her simple white and pink dress. Along with this picture, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Maa!" in the caption which was followed by a red heart emoticon. Take a look at his post below:

Fans and celebrities wishing Vicky Kaushal's mother

As soon as Vicky shared the photo, wishes from fans and other actors started pouring in from one and all for his mom. Guneet Monga, Dia Mirza, and other celebs also wished his mother. Vicky’s fans have left some adorable comments on the post too. Some of them wished his mother for her birthday while the others have left emojis. Take a look at the comments and wishes shared by the actor's fans on his Instagram post.

Vicky Kaushal's family

Vicky Kaushal is the son of Sham Kaushal who was once a stuntman and a subsequent action director in the Hindi film industry and Veena Kaushal. Not many know that Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal is also into acting and started his career in Bollywood before Vicky did. He started his career working as an assistant director to Raaghav Dar for the film named My Friend Pinto. He also assisted the famous director, Ali Abbas Zafar for the film Gunday.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a horror movie under the banner Dharma Productions titled Bhoot-Part One: A Haunted Ship. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and was helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Besides this, he is all set to be seen in a biography film named Sardar Udham Singh. The movie is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and is expected to release in January 2021. It also features actor like Manisha Koirala and Banita Sandhu in key roles.

