Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Uri' Director Aditya Dhar On His Birthday; Latter Replies 'love You'

On Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar's birthday, Vicky Kaushal shared an unseen picture from the film's sets to wish his 'bhai'. Vicky, who helmed the lead role in the Dhar's war drama, which provided a fictionalised account of events that took place in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, could be seen clad in his character's uniform as he interacts with the director in the candid glimpse. Responding to Vicky's sweet gesture, Dhar quipped, "Love you."

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, March 12, the Sardar Udham star shared a candid glimpse alongside Dhar from sets of his debut directorial. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday mere bhai, lots of love! @adityadharfilms." Responding to his wishes, Dhar wrote, "Meraaa Bhaiii! Love you". Take a look.

The duo's action film Uri came out in 2019, garnering an impressive response from audiences and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films. It also starred Aditya's wife and actor Yami Gautam as well as Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Among various accolades, the film bagged four National Film Awards. Vicky took on the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Para Special Forces, while Yami was seen as Pallavi Sharma/ Jasmine D'Almeida, an undercover RAW agent.

Celebrating 3 years of the film in January 2022, Aditya took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "3 years ago, everything changed.

The love this film received has been unprecedented. Grateful. Thankful. Blessed".

More on Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Announcing the same via social media, Vicky wrote," Thank You everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!". The yet-untitled Laxman Utekar directorial is beign billed as a romantic flick. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family in the pipeline.

