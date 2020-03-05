Vicky Kaushal's This Speech Is A Perfect #ThrowbackThursday Treat For Fans

Vicky Kaushal seems to know how to win the hearts of the audience. While receiving the Maharashtrian of the Year 2019 award, the actor delivered a beautiful speech which seems to have only added to his fan following. Receiving the award for his movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike, here is what Vicky said.

On the stage, while receiving the award, host RJ Archana had asked Vicky Kaushal a significant question. She said that playing an army officer on screen is very difficult and the actor surely must have worked really hard to imbibe that kind of personality and body. Then she asked Vicky that despite this, what kind of efforts did he put into it to imbibe that kind of spirit that an army officer holds.

To this, Vicky Kaushal replied that initially he had thought of playing the character of the army officer would involve a lot of physical training. But he reportedly said that he understood the importance and weight of the role when, on the first day of the shoot, he donned the uniform. Vicky also narrated a small incident which happened while on the shoot.

Apparently, the team of Uri were shooting in Patiala area where a regiment had invited them for dinner. They reportedly spent a long time talking late into the night when they asked Vicky about his plans for the next day. The actor had replied that he had an off day but when he asked the same to the army officers, they replied they had to wake up at five in the morning and do a heavy physical training.

Reportedly feeling guilty for keeping them up so late, Vicky had apologised. But the army officer’s next word stunned the actor. The man had reportedly said they lived each day for itself because they were not sure when their photo would come in the newspaper. The answer had apparently shaken him as he admitted in the event. Later at the event, Vicky Kaushal had spoken about his feelings on the Pulwama attacks and his grief for the lost jawans.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

For all those who are eager for Vicky Kaushal’s latest updates, the actor is currently riding on the success of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Vicky also has a host of movies in his kitty. His next projects in Bollywood include Udham Singh, Takht, Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

