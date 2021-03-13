Vicky Kaushal Wows Fans With His Baton Swinging Skills; Check Out Video

On Saturday, March 13, Vicky Kaushal posted a video on Instagram, where he was seen swinging a baton at an accelerating speed. The Uri actor shared the Reel video with The Prodigy's song, Smack My B**** Up. He captioned the video, “Be still like a mountain and flow like a great river”... until you really do get smacked by the stick!". His fans and followers have become awestruck with his baton swinging skills and have been left impressed with his recent athletic activities. Take a look at the video here and what they reacted to it.

Vicky Kaushal stands atop a horse; gets trolled by fans

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a picture where he is seen balancing himself atop a horse, with his hands stretched sideways. The actor was busy learning horse-riding at the time and joked that he got inspired by Anil Kapoor's character "Majnu Bhai's painting" from the Anees Bazmee comedy film Welcome (2007). Vicky shared the picture writing, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting this morning. @anilskapoor".

Soon after his post got uploaded, celebs were impressed with his balancing skills and reacted to the picture. Tiger Shroff called it, "Crazyy" while Sayani Gupta reacted, "Woahhh." Kiara Advani commented, "Haha toppp", while filmmaker Shashank Khaitan said, "Wah wah" with clapping emojis. Anil Kapoor also got a moment of clarity for his next painting and commented, "Majnu Bhai would love to paint this someday! You’ve inspired him now! @vickykaushal09".

While celebs praised the picture, some netizens were instead disappointed with the picture with one commenting, "Can we for once think about the animal?" while another commented, "Is the horse ok?". A follower also commented, "I'm pretty sure this is bad for the horses back. Vicky, u can do better than this".

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the life of a freedom fighter of the same name. He will also begin filming for Aditya Dhar's upcoming superhero film The Immortal Ashwathama, his second collaboration with the director after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Besides that, he also has Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic in his kitty, which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.