Vicky Kaushal's 'Arabian Nights' Holiday Impresses Bear Grylls As He Comments On His Photo

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, has been giving his fans and followers glimpses into his trip and has been extremely active on social media. The actor also posed before the real-life scenarios of the folk tale Arabian Nights and Bear Grylls, known for being a travel and adventure enthusiast left a comment for the Bollywood star. Kaushal was recently seen in Sardar Udham, which received heaps of love and praise from fans and celebrities alike.

Bear Grylls leaves a comment for Vicky Kaushal on his latest post

Vicky Kaushal posted a majestic picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday, that featured his posing before a tomb-like structure. He turned his back to the camera as he posed with a luxurious car by his side. He was seen in a classy black jacket, which has shiny silver zips and he paired his outfit with black boots. He took a trip down memory lane and wrote, "The magic and mystic of Arabian Nights in 2021."

Bear Grylls headed to the comments section of the picture of Vicky Kaushal in Abu Dhabi. He seemed to be in awe of the location and wrote, "Such a cool place." The duo became the talk of the town in September when fans heard that Vicky Kaushal would soon join Ajay Devgn in the new season of Discovery Networks' Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The survival show has featured several celebrities over the years including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Channing Tatum and many others.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to tie knot in December?

Vicky Kaushal has also become the talk of the town after the rumours of him tying the knot with Katrina Kaif became viral. There have also been reports that the duo had zeroed down their residence for themselves after their wedding. However, neither of the stars have commented on the matter. According to Pinkvilla sources, the rumoured couple finalised their home two months ago and were 'quite impressed' with the space. The two have since made multiple visits to the location, which is very close to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's home. Fan eagerly wait for the fan-favourite couple to make an official announcement about their rumoured wedding.

(Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal, @beargrylls)