Vicky Kaushal's Bike No. Plate Controversy: Police Say Bolt Caused Confusion, 'no Offence'

The Indore Police has ruled that there was no offence over the number plate of the motorcycle used by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan for the shooting of their upcoming film. A controversy had erupted over the ongoing shooting after a man had alleged that the registration number used by the makers was the same as that of his vehicle.

The authorities said that a bolt fixed on the number plate led to the man's wrong assumption of the numbers being the same. The police have closed their investigation into the case.

Indore Police give team of Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan clean chit over number plate controversy

A man named Jai Singh Yadav, who is associated with a photo framing business, had filed a police complaint at the the Banganga police station recently after images of Vicky and Sara from the shoot appeared on social media. He had alleged the motorcycle used by the makers had the same digits '4872' as his vehicle.

He had attached the photos and videos from the shooting and shared that he was worried that the responsibility of any mishap related to the motorcycle used by the film crew could fall upon him.

"I am afraid that if there is any accident or illegal work pertaining the motorcycle concerned, the legal responsibility may fall on me," the complainant had said.

However, the police clarified that the nut had made it appear that the first digit was 4, and not 1, which was the case.

"After investigating Yadav's complaint, we have come to know that the motorcycle used during the film shooting was bearing the registration number '1872 '(as last four digits). But, there was confusion due to a nut fixed on the number plate just next to the digit '1' and it appeared like '4' in the pictures that emerged on social media," Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni was quoted as saying by PTI.

MP | We investigated the matter&found that the vehicle was not 4872 (as alleged by the complainant). The number was 1872 but due to a bolt, no 1 looked like number 4. They had permission for that number plate. We found no irregularities in it: Rajendra Soni, SHO, Banganga, Indore https://t.co/oJanl2wFhZ pic.twitter.com/tGkvElwQSi — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2022

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan shoot for Luka Chuppi 2

As per reports, Vicky and Sara are shooting for the sequel of Luka Chuppi 2 in Indore at the moment.

In the videos and photos that have emerged from the sets, the former could be seen riding the motorcycle, while the latter was dressed in a saree.

