Vicky Kaushal's Birthday: Dad Sham And Brother Sunny Send Warm Wishes With UNSEEN Photos

Vicky Kaushal, who is not only known for his ace acting skills but also for his humble nature, is celebrating his 34th birthday today, May 16. The actor has been ruling fans' hearts ever since his debut with the 2015 film, Masaan. Since then, he has given various blockbusters. As he rang into his 34th birthday, heartwarming wishes poured on to him from his fans. However, some of the most special wishes came from his father Sham Kaushal, and younger brother Sunny Kaushal.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sham Kaushal shared a collage of two pictures with Vicky Kaushal. In the first one, he could be seen holding baby Vicky Kaushal, dressed in orange and white, in his hands. The second picture was a recent one in which the father-son duo shared a hug. In the caption, Sham Kaushal penned how he finds himself fortunate to have a son like the Uri actor. He wrote, "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha."

Vicky Kaushal usually has a packed schedule with various projects. However, he never fails to spend time with his family. On every occasion, the actor could be seen sharing smiles with his wife, Katrina Kaif, parents, and brother, Sunny Kaushal. On the actor's birthday, Sunny Kaushal shared an unseen picture from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. In the photo, the two brothers could be seen giving away quirky poses, while Vicky Kaushal wrapped his hand around the Shiddat star. In the caption, Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan," and added a black heart.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently on a vacation with his actor wife, Katrina Kaif. The couple had been shooting rigorously ever since they got married and try to be with each other whenever they find the time. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up a schedule of one of his untitled films with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. He also has The Immortal Ashwathama, Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@shamkaushal09/@sunsunnykhez