Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Career Spans 10yrs; More On Groom's Younger Brother

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up to tie the knot at a destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The festivities and ceremonies will take place from December 7 to 9 and the couple has been the talk of the talk ever since rumours about the wedding began to do the rounds. Ahead of the wedding, let's take a closer look into the groom's family, more importantly, his younger brother Sunny Kaushal. Sunny recently made his debut as an actor in 2016 and was most recently seen in Shiddat.

Who is Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal?

Sunny Kaushal often posts updates and details about his life on social and also posts pictures with his brother, Vicky. Sunny began his career in the film industry in 2011, but surprisingly, not as an actor. He served as the assistant director for My Friend Pinto, which saw Prateik Babbar and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Sunny assisted director Raaghav Dar with directing the musical comedy. He was also the assistant director for Gunday, was an action film starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Sunny Kaushal then stepped in front of the camera for the first time for Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. The 2016 film saw Sunny take on the lead role as Sunburn. The comedy-drama also starred Ashrut Abhinan Jain, Farhana Bhat, Jaswinder Singh and Suhas Joshi in pivotal roles. The actor then took on a few roles in short films before he had his big break.

He played Jaggi 'Kaptaan' Singh in the 2020 comedy-drama Bhangra Paa Le opposite Rukshar Dhillon. However, he is well-known for his most recent release, Shiddat. The 2021 film saw the actor take on the lead role alongside Radhika Madan. It also featured Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and others and is available on Disney+Hotstar. He also rose to fame after his role in Amazon Prime Video's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, which is based on the true story of Indian soldiers.

The actor will soon be seen sharing the screen with Nushrratt Bharuccha in his upcoming film Hurdang. The film will be helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and will be set in 1990s Allahabad. It will also see Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma take on a pivotal role.

Image: Instagram/@sunsunnykhez