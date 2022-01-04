Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny 'poses Like A King'; Don't Miss Katrina Kaif's Comment On It

Post the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the duo has been attracting a lot of attention on social media. Along with their wedding pictures, the netizens have been admiring their reactions on social media as well. One such thing happened when Katrina Kaif reacted to Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal's latest post on Instagram.

The moment Katrina Kaif dropped in a cute comment on Sunny Kaushal's social media post, the fans were left in awe of their bond. On the other hand, the actor also received numerous compliments from various celebrity artists. Take a look at what the Shiddat actor posted and how Katrina Kaif reacted to it.

Sunny Kaushal's warrior avatar impresses Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared two pictures of himself in which he can be seen sporting a shimmering outfit while elegantly posing for the camera. In the caption, he penned a meaningful quote that stated, "Pose like a king, dress like a warrior.." (sic) He further tagged his stylists in the post who styled his latest look.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Sunny Kaushal's latest Instagram post and dropped in sweet compliments for the actor. Many fans also shared heart and fire emojis in the comments to depict how lovable and hot he looked in his latest photos. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif dropped in a comment stating 'Vibe hai vibe hai' and won the hearts of her fans. Other celebrity artists namely Malavika Mohanan took to the comments section and expressed her amazement at seeing Sunny Kaushal's photo by exclaiming 'Whoa' while the musician Anand Bhaskar showered compliments on him by stating how much he loved his outfit as well as the footwear he was wearing. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sunny Kaushal's latest Instagram post.

Sunny Kaushal's films

Sunny Kaushal was last seen in his romantic drama film Shiddat and is currently gearing up for the release of three of his upcoming movies titled Hurdang, Mili and Nakhrewali. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Hurdang will feature Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma in the lead. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa in the survival thriller film, Mili.

Image: Instagram/@sunsunnykhez