Vicky Kaushal's Dad Sham Kaushal Drops Picture With Actor; Calls Him 'source Of My Energy'

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal shared a picture with the actor, which showcased the duo posing against a picturesque backdrop of sun and sea. The stunt director mentioned that the photo was captured by his younger son Sunny Kaushal, as he heaped praise on his children by calling them the "source of my energy."

Taking to his Instagram handle on October 10, Sham Kaushal shared a glimpse where he could be seen resting on his son Vicky's shoulder, with the sun beaming in the backdrop. The duo also wore matching white shirts.

In the caption, he wrote, "Sun on one side, Son on other side & Sunny Son in the front capturing the moment. All three source of my energy. Rab Rakha." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, netizens posted comments like, "Pillars of honesty, dedication & integrity..all love sir Ji," "This is the most adorable moment.. thank you Sham Sir," "Love and only love for Kaushals," among other things. Actor Vikrant Massey also dropped a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Sham Kaushal has worked in several films like Padmaavat, Bajirao and Dangal among others. Vicky Kaushal is his and Veena Kaushal's elder son, while Sunny is the younger one.

Sham Kaushal is quite active on Instagram and recently shared a picture from Sunny's toddler days as he wished his son on his birthday. In the caption, he mentioned, "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Sunny Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. As a father feeling blessed to have a son like u. Always love & blessings. Rab Rakha."

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which comes as the biopic of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Lastly, the actor, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's historical drama Sardar Udham, is collaborating with Sara Ali Khan for a yet-untitled film by Laxman Utekar.

