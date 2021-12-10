Vicky Kaushal's Dad Speaks To Paps; Katrina's Mother & Family Return From Jaipur; See Pics

Shortly after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted leaving for Jaipur airport, the duo's parents were too clicked by the paparazzi on their return from the pink city. The couple's close family members and guests attended their nuptials at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur yesterday, December 9, glimpses from which have set the internet ablaze. Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal also handed out sweets to the paparazzi and interacted with them, noting that the families are grateful for everyone's blessings.

Vicky-Katrina's parents return from Jaipur

The latest visuals showcase Vicky's brother Sunny along with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal as well as Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte return after attending the intimate affair. Along with them, Punjabi artist Gurdaas Maan along with daughter in law Simran Kaur Mundi, Katrina's sisters with their husband and children strutting at the airport with heavy luggage. Another video showcases Sham Kaushal telling the paps to enjoy the sweets, and on being asked to say a few words about the wedding, he quipped that they're grateful for the warm wishes coming their way. Take a look.

More on Vicky Katrina's wedding

The duo maintained utmost secrecy about their relationship till the wedding day. They jetted off to Jaipur along with their close friends and family members on December 6, post which the pre-wedding festivities were held in full pomp and fervour. Breaking the news with the first pictures from their ceremony, the duo can be seen clad in gorgeous red and cream outfits by Sabyasachi. For the caption, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The duo has also received relentless love from their colleagues like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and more. "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together." wrote Priyanka, while Alia quipped "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful". The Royal wedding took place at a 14th-century fort converted into a luxury resort at Jaipur on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

