Last Updated:

'I asked him to follow his heart' | Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Opens Up On Actor's Debut Film In Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal recently talked about actor's decision to join films. He also opened up on the advice he gave to his son for his debut film.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Vicky Kaushal

Image: Instagram@vickykaushal09


Actor Vicky Kaushal has managed to make a mark in the industry. Despite being action director Sham Kaushal's son, the Raazi actor has managed to make his way to the Big screens with his hard work. In a span of a few years, Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He proved his acting mettle in his movies and has managed to strengthen his foothold in the industry.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal went down memory lane and recalled the time when Vicky after clearing his engineering course came and said that he wanted to join films. He further opens up on his son's big-screen debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal talks about his son's Bollywood debut

In a recent chat with Miss Malini, Sham Kaushal revealed that he could not refuse Vicky when he expressed his desire to work in the industry. He further revealed that he told his son to make his way in the industry on his own and not assume that his father would do anything for him. Taking about his debut in Kunal Kapoor starrer film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, where he was offered a small role as the young Omi, Sham Kaushal said-

READ | Vicky Kaushal lauds Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; 'shook by sheer brilliance'

“He got a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, when he got an offer I was shooting outdoors and he had to go to Ludhiana the next morning. Some people told him not to go for a small role like this, he asked me, what to do. I asked him to follow his heart and 10 minutes later he told me that he was doing it. Vicky is very honest to his craft.”

Vicky Kaushal on the professional front

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has begun filming with Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Notably, this is the first time that Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky. A few days back, the glimpses from the sets went viral in which Vicky was seen riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan was seated with him. The movie's name has not been revealed yet. He also has films like Govinda Naam Mera along with Kiara Advani and The Great Indian Family his kitty.

READ | Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur wedding: Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy & others wish the couple

Image: Instagram@vickykaushal09

READ | Vicky Kaushal quizzes fans with mannequins of his movie characters, asks 'Pehchaan kaun?'
READ | Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal flaunt quirky outfits in BTS pic from Govinda Naam Mera shoot
READ | 'My strength, My world': Vicky Kaushal's Women's Day post has Katrina Kaif hugging his mom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vicky Kaushal, Shyam Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
First Published:
COMMENT