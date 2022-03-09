Actor Vicky Kaushal has managed to make a mark in the industry. Despite being action director Sham Kaushal's son, the Raazi actor has managed to make his way to the Big screens with his hard work. In a span of a few years, Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He proved his acting mettle in his movies and has managed to strengthen his foothold in the industry.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal went down memory lane and recalled the time when Vicky after clearing his engineering course came and said that he wanted to join films. He further opens up on his son's big-screen debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal talks about his son's Bollywood debut

In a recent chat with Miss Malini, Sham Kaushal revealed that he could not refuse Vicky when he expressed his desire to work in the industry. He further revealed that he told his son to make his way in the industry on his own and not assume that his father would do anything for him. Taking about his debut in Kunal Kapoor starrer film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, where he was offered a small role as the young Omi, Sham Kaushal said-

“He got a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, when he got an offer I was shooting outdoors and he had to go to Ludhiana the next morning. Some people told him not to go for a small role like this, he asked me, what to do. I asked him to follow his heart and 10 minutes later he told me that he was doing it. Vicky is very honest to his craft.”

Vicky Kaushal on the professional front

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has begun filming with Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Notably, this is the first time that Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky. A few days back, the glimpses from the sets went viral in which Vicky was seen riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan was seated with him. The movie's name has not been revealed yet. He also has films like Govinda Naam Mera along with Kiara Advani and The Great Indian Family his kitty.

