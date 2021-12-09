The grand wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has officially kickstarted at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. The white-themed glamourous wedding witnessed the attendance of several high profile personalities from the film industry as well as politics, business and sports backgrounds. With the couple now all set for their Hindu wedding ceremony, the groom has started the preparation to bring his 'barat' to his bride. Read more details below.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Ghur Chadi' ceremony begins

As per the details accessed by Republic Media Network sources, the 33-year-old actor's 'Ghur Chadi' ceremony has begun. The Barat will leave from Mardana Mahal and reach Zenana Mahal where the bride is waiting in her royal bridal ensemble. Ahead of Vicky's Ghur Chadi ceremony, the DJ reportedly played the popular Punjabi song Bolo Ta Ra Ra several times.

As per the sources, the DJ also chanted 'How's the Josh' several times to hype up the guests. The dialogue famously refers to the groom's 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike which also made him a household name for his power-packed performance.

More on Vicky-Katrina's wedding

According to the latest details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in traditional Hindu as well as Christan weddings.

Being one of the hotly buzzed events of Bollywood, the couple has organized top-notch security for their guests in Rajasthan as per the exclusive reports. A huge team of bouncers have been appointed to ensure their safety. Additionally, as per the welcome note accessed by Republic Media Network, the guests were asked to leave their mobile phones in their rooms and refrain from posting anything on social media.

