Last Updated:

Exclusive | Vicky Kaushal's 'Ghur Chadi' Ceremony Begins; DJ Plays 'How's The Josh' On Repeat

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has started with the bride and the groom entering the venue where they will officially tie the knot.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Vicky Kaushal

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/katrinakaif


The grand wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has officially kickstarted at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. The white-themed glamourous wedding witnessed the attendance of several high profile personalities from the film industry as well as politics, business and sports backgrounds. With the couple now all set for their Hindu wedding ceremony, the groom has started the preparation to bring his 'barat' to his bride. Read more details below.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Ghur Chadi' ceremony begins

As per the details accessed by Republic Media Network sources, the 33-year-old actor's 'Ghur Chadi' ceremony has begun. The Barat will leave from Mardana Mahal and reach Zenana Mahal where the bride is waiting in her royal bridal ensemble. Ahead of Vicky's Ghur Chadi ceremony, the DJ reportedly played the popular Punjabi song Bolo Ta Ra Ra several times.

As per the sources, the DJ also chanted 'How's the Josh' several times to hype up the guests. The dialogue famously refers to the groom's 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike which also made him a household name for his power-packed performance. 

READ | Vicky Kaushal among Google's most-searched personalities of India in 2021; Check full list

More on Vicky-Katrina's wedding

According to the latest details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in traditional Hindu as well as Christan weddings. 

READ | Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card leaked on social media: Reports
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Being one of the hotly buzzed events of Bollywood, the couple has organized top-notch security for their guests in Rajasthan as per the exclusive reports. A huge team of bouncers have been appointed to ensure their safety. Additionally, as per the welcome note accessed by Republic Media Network, the guests were asked to leave their mobile phones in their rooms and refrain from posting anything on social media. 

READ | Ahead of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina's wedding, his ex Harleen Sethi's cryptic post goes viral

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/katrinakaif

READ | Vicky Kaushal-Katrina's Wedding: Manj Musik gives 'just a sneak' of venue & epic Sangeet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Vicky-Katrinas wedding
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com