Vicky Kaushal's Intense Workout Pics Make Fans Go 'dole Shole Oyee Hoyee!'

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his burning workout session with his fans. The actor uploaded multiple videos on his Instagram stories about his workout session in the gym. Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming release The Immortal Ashwatthama, an action-packed movie with these intense training sessions. See Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post and stories here!

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post

The 32-year-old, clad in a white tee with grey sweatpants, sported a black cap for his gyming session. In the picture, Vicky can be seen in a sitting position and fixing his cap as he stared intently away from the camera. Sweating from the intense workout, the actor's muscles flexed naturally as evident in the photo. He captioned the picture simply writing 'Loading...'.

Vicky Kaushal's photos and videos on Instagram story

The Raazi actor also shared a few videos from his workout on his Instagram story. Starting off with skill training, Vicky tagged his trainer in the story as he sweated hit out on the gym floor. In the next video, Vicky hung from a bar for the next exercise while his trainer guided him throughout the reps. At the end of reps, Vicky looked pumped up from the intense exercise. After a heavy workout session, the actor treated himself to a protein-filled delicious pancake as he uploaded a picture of the pancake with Kal Ho Naa Ho's Tumse Milke Dil Ka song playing in the background.

Netizens react to Vicky Kaushal photos and videos on Instagram

It was evident from Vicky's comment section in his recent post that his fans enjoyed the actor's candid picture from his intense workout session. Several fans applauded the actor for his passion as they spammed fire emojis under the post. One fan commented 'How's the josh?' in reference to his famous dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Many fans admired the actor for his bulging muscles in the photo.

A look at Vicky Kaushal's movies over the years

After playing minor roles in films, Vicky debuted as the main lead in the independent film Masaan in 2015 for which he received critical acclamation. His work in Raazi and Sanju contributed to his popularity among the Indian audience. He rose to prominence through his lead role in the action film Uri: The Surgical Strike for which he won the National Award for the Best Actor.

