Vicky Kaushal's 'on Set Cricket' Has The Perfect Gully Vibes With Chairs Instead Of Stumps

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for one of his upcoming projects alongside Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan. The actor has resumed working on projects soon after he returned from his honeymoon with Katrina Kaif. Amid the rigorous schedules, the actor recently managed to take some leisure time and play some cricket. He also shared a glimpse of his cricket session via his Instagram handle and gave away some gully cricket vibes.

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his mettle in cricket. In the video, the Uri actor can be seen batting while a member from the opposite team bowled to him. As soon as he hit the ball, the actor rushed to the stumps on the other side for a run. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on Set!" While the actor was having a fun time playing the game under the sun, one thing that grabbed netizens' attention was how he and his team used plastic chairs as stumps. The actor surely took the viewers on a ride of nostalgia as he gave away some street cricket vibes.

Vicky Kaushal's latest post

The actor is reportedly filming for an untitled project in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this week, he was seen enjoying the chilly weather while donning a hoodie. In the photos that he shared on Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor could be seen wearing a black coloured jacket with a dragon printed on his hoodie. He completed his look with a pair of jeans and smiled at the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, for which he garnered critical acclaim and rave reviews from Bollywood stars and viewers. The actor currently has several films in his kitty, including The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur is a biopic in which the actor will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor also has an untitled film in the pipeline. A while ago, some photos and videos of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan went viral from the Indore leg of their upcoming film's shoot. In the photos, the actor can be seen donning a casual outfit while Sara Ali Khan wore a printed yellow saree.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09