Vicky Kaushal's On-set Life Is Filled With Some Jam Sessions, Gully Cricket: Take A Look

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has a number of movies in his kitty and is often spotted filming for projects. While the actor is currently working on one of his upcoming movies, he recently shared glimpses of his on-set life with his Instagram fans.

Vicky Kaushal is seemingly fond of playing cricket as he recently took out time during work to play the sport with his team, but with some adjustments.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kaushal recently shared glimpses of him enjoying playing cricket after pack-up. In the clip, the actor could be seen batting, but what caught his fan's attention was a plastic stool being used in the place of stumps and sandbags to set the boundaries of the pitch. Sharing the video, the Sardar Udham actor wrote, "Making the most of an early pack up… Sneaking out some cricket time with the Film crew!!! Chair, patla, sandbags and a stick for the non stricker’s end… jugaad pro max. Mazze aa gaye!"

The actor's fans were thrilled to watch him play cricket with all the "jugaad" as one of them wrote, "rue cricket lover knows juggad and scenery bhai." Some fans also showered the actor with love and wished him luck for his upcoming projects.

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpses of his on-set jam

Kaushal is a Punjabi song lover and is often seen jamming on some groovy tracks. Recently, he shared a sneak peek into his short jamming session as he grooved to the track Angel by Harjot Dhaliwal (HRJXT) and Intense. Sharing the video, the 34-year-old revealed that he is all set to pull an allnighter after sleeping nine hours and sipping coffee. He wrote, "9 hrs of sleep and 2 coffees later… all set for an all nighter!" Watch the video below.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Karwa Chauth

After tying the knot in December last year, the couple recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. While the couple shared pictures from their celebration, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif revealed her actor-husband also observed a fast for her. Take a look at their pictures here.

