Vicky Kaushal's Quirky Dance Moves Given A Jethalal Twist From 'TMKOC', Actor Reacts

Vicky Kaushal not only entertains his fans on the big screen but also keeps treating his team with some quirky dance moves, as his Instagram handle is proof of that. He recently shared an impromptu dance routine via the photo-sharing app. While fans were enjoying his dance moves, a fan page created a hilarious video out of it, which caught the actor's attention.

Vicky Kaushal and Jethalal's similar moves

On Monday, August 3, the Uri actor treated his team and fans with a candid dance routine. In the video, Vicky Kaushal was seen grooving on the song Didi by Khaled. His stylists shot the video, which garnered much attention from his fans. A fan page of the actor gave his dance moves a hilarious twist as they compared him with Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Vicky Kaushal shared the reel video on his stories and added a heartfelt caption. The Raazi actor wrote, "Vicky x Jethalal. Coz we both worth it! Love."

The reel video from the fan page added a few clips from Vicky's latest impromptu dance session and some similar moves by Dilip Joshi's Jethalal from TMKOC. The page synced the song Worth It by Fifth Harmony with the video. The Sanju actors fans praised the page for the hilarious video. Take a look at the complete video.

On Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky Kaushal has several upcoming projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently building up his body for his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwathama. As per a report by ANI, the actor is undergoing intense fitness training as his upcoming film demands his flexed body. The Masaan actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him training at the gym. In the photo, Kaushal was seen wearing a grey-hued sleeveless hoodie with a cap as he lifted some heavyweight. The caption read, "w i p … 🚧" (work in progress).

Taking to Instagram stories, the actor shared another glimpse of his intense training at the gym. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a mustard t-shirt as he flexed his muscles. He also added the sound Tunnel Vision in the background.

