Vicky Kaushal has been a part of several critically acclaimed films over the years. He is also one of the few actors who won a National Award during the early stages of his career. Kaushal has established his niche in the industry over the past few years. Some of his most popular movies include Raazi, Manmaarziyaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One. He is also known to be quite active on social media and often posts interesting content to keep his fans and followers entertained. Here are some of Vicky Kaushal’s quirky posts that will make you want to visit his feed. Read on to know more details:

Vicky Kaushal’s quirky posts

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship (2020). The movie did well at the box-office as it reportedly earned ₹50 crores. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh portraying the lead character. The movie is currently in its post-production stage but had been on a halt due to the global COVID-19pandemic. Recently, the actor returned to work after three months, as he started the dubbing for Udham Singh.

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht, which is still in its pre-production stage. The movie was initially planned to release at the start of 2021 but the release date is expected to get postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. No further release date has officially been confirmed yet.

Vicky Kaushal will also be seen playing the lead character in Meghna Gulzar’s Manekshaw which is also currently in its pre-production stage. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as the lead character. The plot of the film is based on the true-life events of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, during the time of the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. He is the first Indian Army officer who has been promoted to the rank of field marshal.

