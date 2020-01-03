Vicky Kaushal's Unseen Video Proves That He Was Always Meant To Act; Watch

Vicky Kaushal has always proved that he is here to stay. The actor, who has become a celebrated name in the film industry, has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. An old video of him has surfaced on the internet. This unseen and rare video is from Vicky's school days. The actor is an alumnus of Kishore Namit Acting School and footage of him from his then acting days has gone viral on social media and is creating buzz all around.

After the video went viral, fans realised how Vicky actually began his journey which was filled with struggles and obstacles. This rare footage has also made many to understand how Vicky Kaushal has become the huge star he is today.

In the video, Vicky is playing the character of a South Indian person. He can be seen donning a lungi and is reciting all his dialogues in the South Indian accent. Vicky's craze for acting and his hard work is evident in the video. The video portrays how he started from the bottom and ended up achieving stardom. Vicky Kaushal has come a long way and this video is the testimony to that. After his performance in movies like Raazi and Uri, he has become one of the most famous and talented actors in the industry.

The unseen video of Vicky Kaushal has received tremendous love from his fans. They have showered the comments section with praises and appraisals. Vicky Kaushal began his Bollywood journey with the movie Masaan in the year 2015 and since then he has come a long way. His performance in movies like Sanju, Raazi, and Uri were much appreciated by fans and critics alike.

