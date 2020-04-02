Vicky Kaushal's Rare Romantic Moments From His Popular Films

Vicky Kaushal knows how to essay both tough and romantic character. Out of his films, there are some rare romantic moments that stayed in the audience's mind. These romantic scenes are a stand out from many films that the actor has essayed. Check them out below-

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s chemistry in the film Raazi was appreciated by many fans. The two portrayed the cross border romance story recreating 1971 in 2017. The 2017 release Raazi had rare romantic scenes as it is a spy thriller. Vicky Kaushal's character Iqbal Syed is love-struck while travelling back to Pakistan trough road. He takes several looks at his wife in the long drive. This scene can be seen in the song Dilbaro between 2 minutes into the song and towards the end.

Masaan

In the film Masaan, the opening dialogue between the lead characters essayed by Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi starts with a romantic poem. Shweta Tripathi reiterating it to Vicky, who does not understand a thing about what she said is a cute moment to watch. However, he still admires whatever she says to him. He says that even though he did not understand he loved to listen to her.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship

Even though the film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is a horror flick, it has a few moments of romance in it. The film’s song Channa Ve sums it all. Bhumi Pednekar is Vicky Kaushal’s wife in the film and they are seen running away to get married. The best romantic scene in the film is when after the marriage she informs Vicky that he is going to be a father. They are over the moon and celebrate by singing and dancing.

