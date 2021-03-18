Vicky Kaushal's Rigorous Skill Training Has Him Gasping For Breath; Take A Close Look

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is busy prepping for Aditya Dhar's sci-fi drama The Immortal Ashwatthama. Reportedly, the actor will be undergoing weapons training before the shooting of the movie that is scheduled to go on floors from June 2021. The actor will also be learning Krav Maga, Jujitsu, sword fighting, spear fighting and archery for the film. He recently took to his Instagram stories to give his fans a glimpse into his training sessions.

Vicky Kaushal shares fitness videos on Instagram

Going by his Instagram stories, Vicky Kaushal's fitness regime seems to be very intense and rigorous. The videos that have been captioned as "Skill training" start with Vicky doing a combination of exercises on the floor of his gym. The next video shows Vicky holding on to a pole that is suspended horizontally while doing some core exercises and coming up panting for air. As soon as he is done with his set, the actor still seems to have a lot of energy and sets off with his trainer to go and do some other exercise.

A sneak peek into Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is an avid Instagram user and treats his fans with a lot of photos and videos reflecting his day-to-day activities. He recently posted a picture with the caption, "loading" while wearing a matching grey workout set with a black cap. The photo is clicked while the actor was in the Gym training for his movie.

Prior to that, Vicky had posted a video of him showing off his fencing skills whilst holding the stick and rotating it perfectly without losing his balance. Many Bollywood celebs like Huma Qureshi and Ishaan Khatter commented on the actor's post complimenting him for his skills.

The actor's post of standing on top of a horse's back went viral on the internet when it was uploaded a week back.

Vicky Kaushal also jumped on the trend of the don't rush challenge and posted his version of the song while showing his amazing dance moves. The video was featured by Instagram and has over 1 million views as of now.

