Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' To Begin Rolling In March This Year? Details Inside

Vicky Kaushal is on a working spree as he shoots back to back for his upcoming lineup of projects. From his forthcoming film with Sara Ali Khan to Sam Bahadur, the actor has his hands full in terms of work. The Sardar Udham actor has piqued the audience's curiosity by sharing his first look from the Sam Manekshaw biopic earlier, and reports now state that the project will start rolling in March this year.

According to Mid-Day reports, a source quipped that the film is likely to commence shooting in March 2022 along with several other projects halted due to the COVID-19 wave. These include Nitesh Tiwari’s untitled project with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor a well as Kartik Aaryan’s next project with Sameer Vidwans.

Vicky will step into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War and the country's first Field Marshal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will also feature the Dangal duo Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh.

Announcing the duo's association with the film last month, Vicky shared a picture alongside them as well as Meghna Gulzar and wrote, "welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the Samबहादुर family!" Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned over four decades, including five wars. Among many accolades for his bravery, Sam was honoured with Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and a Military Cross for gallantry (for World War II). The film is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

More on Vicky Kaushal's work front

The actor is currently busy shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled project alongside Sara Ali Khan. According to various media reports, the project is a sequel to the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. However, makers haven't confirmed anything as yet. He also has The Immortal Ashwatthama being directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame. Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, a biopic based on the life of the revolutionary leader who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer.

Image: TWITTER/ @VICKYKAUSHAL