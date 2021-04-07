Video Of Anushka Sharma Lifting Virat Kohli Goes Viral; Here's How Netizens Reacted

Anushka Sharma recently gave fans a sneak peek into BTS moments with beau Virat Kohli on the sets of their next project. On April 7, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein she is seen showing off her woman power by picking up Virat. Sharing this couple-goal video on social media, Anuskha Sharma asked her fans if she picked him up or not. She captioned Virat Kohli's viral video saying, "Did I do it ?".

Watch Anushka and Virat Kohli's viral video

Anushka Sharma's latest video features her in a grey shirt, paired with grey pants. On the other hand, Virat is seen in a sweatshirt and creamish pants. The short clip begins with Anushka trying to pick Virat from the back. She feels his weight and says, "Oh Teri" (damn it). Further, she goes on to ask Virat, "did I do it?" and the latter agrees with her.

Virat Kohli gets surprised to see Anushka lifting him. Later on, Anushka reconfirms with Virat and decides to pick him up again. Before showing her skills, she says to him, "You're also helping me" and further adds, "Don't lift yourself". This time, Anushka picks him high up and surprises everyone with her power. In the end, the actor is seen flaunting her biceps.

A look at Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Anushka Sharma's latest video. Several celebs and popular personalities also commented on the viral video. Danish Sait, Dolly Singh, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Zareen Khan were among many others. Virat Kohli also dropped hearts emoji in the comment section. While Dolly Singh wrote, "Hahahhahaha how adorable", Zareen Khan added, "You are Adorable".

One of the users wrote, "Wow mostly perfect", while another added, "Vamika's mom is strong". A fan comment read as "Shaktimaan ultra pro max". Another fan commented, "He’s sooo cuteeee to be saying try it again!". Within hours of its release, the video received over four million views and more than 13k Instagram users have commented on it. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

