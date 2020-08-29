Video Of Sushant's Visit To Village With Father In 2019 Surfaces After Rhea's Claims

Prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by three investigative agencies, Rhea Chakraborty was given a platform by a news channel where she vilified Sushant and his family on numerous fronts. Slamming Rhea's claims that the late actor wasn't close to his father and didn't share a good equation with him, videos of Sushant from 2019 have surfaced where the actor is seen visiting his ancestral village with father.

The video shows how Sushant is walking next to his father KK Singh, hand-in-hand, and therefore demolishes Rhea's claim that he hadn't met him for many years.

With multiple grievous angles regarding the role of Rhea Chakraborty amid the Sushant Singh Rajput death case coming to light, a news channel is facing the wrath of netizens for giving the first-accused a platform to garner sympathy before her potential summons. Responding to Republic's stunning twin newsbreak regarding a drug nexus and purging of Sushant's data from his equipment and devices, the late actor's father KK Singh has urged the investigative agencies to immediately arrest Rhea. In a video appeal, he alleges that Rhea had sedated Sushant and she is the murderer.

Sushant's father KK Singh who was the one who filed the first FIR in the case naming Rhea, said: "Rhea had been poisoning my son for a long time. She is his killer. I urge the investigative agency to arrest Rhea and other accomplices."

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of film star Sushant Singh Rajput, reached the DRDO guest house here for the second consecutive day on Saturday for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official said. A vehicle carrying Rhea Chakraborty (28) reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 1.30 pm. She was escorted by a police van.

